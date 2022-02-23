Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend on March 2

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mining major Vedanta Ltd on February 23 said its board of directors will consider on March 2 a third interim dividend for fiscal year 2021-22.

"The board of directors of the company on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, will consider and approve third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2021-22," the company informed the stock exchanges.

"The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, March 10, 2022," the regulatory filing further said.

Vedanta also noted that the trading window for all shares will remain shut for a period ranging from February 24 to March 4, in accordance to SEBI norms and the rules that are aimed at prohibiting insider trading.

The statement comes weeks after Vedanta scrapped the plans to rejig its corporate structure. The Anil Agarwal-led entity, on February 8, also announced the dismissal of the plans to demerge or spin-off its existing businesses.

"The board of directors concludes that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of businesses. Therefore, the company will not undertake any corporate restructure including demerger/spin off etc. and will continue with its existing structure," it had said in a stock exchange filing.