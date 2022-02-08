MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vedanta says won't rejig corporate structure, announces 30% of PAT as dividend

    Vedanta's board has decided against adopting any restructuring plan including demergers or spin-offs. The company will continue its operation with the existing structure, it clarified.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Mining major Vedanta Ltd on February 8 said it has dismissed the plans to rejig its corporate structure, after completing its reorganisation review. The company has arrived to the conclusion that its current structure is optimal, it informed the stock exchanges.

    The regulatory filing also noted that Vedanta would be distributing a minimum of 30 percent of the attributable profit after tax (excluding profits of HZL) as dividends.

    Notably, Vedanta had, in November last year, decided to undertake a review of the company's corporate structure and evaluate a range of options, including demerger or spin-off of its existing businesses.

    Based on the inputs received from experts and advisors, the company has decided against adopting the above plans, it said.

    "The Board of Directors concludes that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of businesses. Therefore, the company will not undertake any corporate restructure including demerger/spin off etc. and will continue with its existing structure," Vedanta said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Vedanta further informed the stock exchanges that its capital allocation policy will be based on a "consistent, disciplined, and balanced" allocation of capital with long term balance sheet management.

    The company will maintain optimal leverage ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) at consolidated level, it said.

    "Vedanta Limited’s Dec’21 consolidated leverage ratio is 0.7x, which is amongst the best compared to peer group. During normal business cycles, the company will maintain this ratio below 1.5x at consolidated level," the company noted.

    Overall capital allocation will maximise total shareholders returns (TSR), it further said.

    Vedanta also noted that its capital expenditure will include both growth and sustaining capex.

    The substantive amount of this outlay will be around existing lines of operations with focus on volume augmentation, cost reduction, ESG and

    moving to value added products, which command higher margins, it said.

    Sustaining capex will be tracked on per ton basis and managed through annual operating plan exercise, Vedanta added.

    The company claimed that its capital allocation policy will be the "primary guiding factor" and "we will focus on organic growth".

    Vedanta will "consider select mergers and acquisitions", within the overall capital allocation framework, the mining sector behemoth said, adding that it has "proven expertise and successful track record of turning around acquired businesses".

    The company will participate in divestment program which has strategic fit with the portfolio, it further noted.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Companies #Vedanta Ltd
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 07:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.