TCS hopes to bring over 80 percent of employees back to office, says senior official

A man walks out of the office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. | File image (PC-Reuters)

India’s largest IT firm TCS is planning to get 80-85 percent of its employees back to its campuses as vaccination gains pace, said a top executive.

The company has over 70 percent of employees fully vaccinated and 95 percent who have received at least one dose.

TCS COO NG Subramaniam, said during the earnings call on October 8 that the company will encourage employees at senior level and those fully vaccinated to come to campuses. Some of the executives from the management and delivery side are already coming to work over the last few weeks.

The idea, he said, is to get the majority of the employees return to office. “From the current 95-98 percent working remotely, we want 80-85 percent of employees back to offices,” Subramaniam said.

According to him, this is key to implementing its 25 by 25 strategy, where the company will have only 25 percent of employees working in offices by 2025.

Subramaniam further said that most of its offices have been sanitized and all protocols have been put in place with desired level of flexibility required in operations.

After 1.5 years of remote working, IT companies are looking to get employees back to office as vaccination gains pace. Last month, Wipro started getting its senior leaders back to office twice a week starting September 13. UB Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys, said during the earnings call in July that it may see 20-30 percent of the workforce coming to office over the next six months, if the impact of the subsequent wave is minimal.

This will bring changes to the way companies will have to think about campuses. Development of campuses will be slower and the number of employees working will be less to take into account safety measures.

“Moving forward, taking into consideration employee safety and all the other things, we will at best have 50 percent of the workforce at any point in time. So our offices currently can operate only at 50-60 percent capacity at any point in time in terms of people coming into offices,” Subramaniam said in an earlier interaction with Moneycontrol.

While certain roles might be required to come to office frequently like those working on the infrastructure server, project managers can take a call on how often employees need to come to work based on customer needs.

“We left it to the units and the project manager whether you want to work two days a week, one week, a month, or let's say one month, and then the next two months you go offline, it's very different. That's up to you to see how you want to manage this. Plus, there are always situations like separate client visits. So there is a certain amount of plasticity and flexibility but on average we believe that the 25 by 25 model will pan out and I'm not in a hurry to roll up a private notice even when we announce it,” he added.