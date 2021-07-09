MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

TCS aims to complete second jab for employees by September, get them back to office

This will be the first step in implementing the company’s 25×25 vision, where the firm does not expect more than 25 percent of the employees work in office only 25 percent of the time.

Swathi Moorthy & Chandra R Srikanth
July 09, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India’s largest IT services provider TCS aims to get over 5 lakh employees vaccinated by September and get them back to office on a regular basis, said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO.

Speaking to media persons on July 9, a day after the company announced its results, Gopinathan said, “We are all hoping to get our folks vaccinated with a second shot by September. Once people get the second shot, we will be getting back to the office on a more regular basis.”

This will be the first step in implementing the company’s 25×25 vision, where the firm does not expect more than 25 percent of the employees to work in office only 25 percent of the time.

“For our longer-term vision, while we laid out the vision 25×25, it needs to be done in a very deliberate way. We can’t directly go to 25×25. So the path to that will be first to get back to the regular operating model and then systematically roll out,” Gopinathan said.

On queries about if employees are willing to come back to work, he said that there is a balance of both, those wanting to come back and initial fear, which is now coming down as vaccination gains pace. “There was a significant surge in the number of people wanting to come back and the second wave was a big dampener. People got really scared about what unfolded,” he said.

Close

Related stories

Responding to queries about the third wave and the impact it can have on the workforce, he said that even the first dose of vaccine can take the edge off severe infections.

“The biggest problem in every wave was a sense of helplessness.  If you can ensure that the intensity of it is managed and it can be taken care of at home that would be a big part of the war that is won. Even in the third wave if we can reduce the intensity I think as a country we will be able to go through it later,” he added.
Swathi Moorthy
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
Tags: #Rajesh Gopinathan #TCS #vaccination #work from home
first published: Jul 9, 2021 07:58 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | B2C: Back to Consumers

Small, Beautiful & Strong | B2C: Back to Consumers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.