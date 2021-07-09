TCS aims to complete second jab for employees by September, get them back to office

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS

India’s largest IT services provider TCS aims to get over 5 lakh employees vaccinated by September and get them back to office on a regular basis, said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO.

Speaking to media persons on July 9, a day after the company announced its results, Gopinathan said, “We are all hoping to get our folks vaccinated with a second shot by September. Once people get the second shot, we will be getting back to the office on a more regular basis.”

This will be the first step in implementing the company’s 25×25 vision, where the firm does not expect more than 25 percent of the employees to work in office only 25 percent of the time.

“For our longer-term vision, while we laid out the vision 25×25, it needs to be done in a very deliberate way. We can’t directly go to 25×25. So the path to that will be first to get back to the regular operating model and then systematically roll out,” Gopinathan said.

On queries about if employees are willing to come back to work, he said that there is a balance of both, those wanting to come back and initial fear, which is now coming down as vaccination gains pace. “There was a significant surge in the number of people wanting to come back and the second wave was a big dampener. People got really scared about what unfolded,” he said.

Responding to queries about the third wave and the impact it can have on the workforce, he said that even the first dose of vaccine can take the edge off severe infections.

“The biggest problem in every wave was a sense of helplessness. If you can ensure that the intensity of it is managed and it can be taken care of at home that would be a big part of the war that is won. Even in the third wave if we can reduce the intensity I think as a country we will be able to go through it later,” he added.