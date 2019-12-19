Top buy and sell ideas by Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises buying Asian Paint with stop loss at Rs 1,760 and target of Rs 1,820.
The Indian market extended its gains for the second consecutive day in the light of steady global cues on December 18.
Both Sensex and Nifty surged to new record highs and closed with gains of 0.5 percent each at 41,559 and 12,222, respectively.
Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell over 2 percent while Nifty Media pack closed 0.34 percent lower, rest of all sectoral indices ended with gains.
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,279 and target of Rs 1,320
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 334 and target of Rs 348
Sell Gail India with stop loss of Rs 119.5 and target of Rs 113
Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 148 and target of Rs 160
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 142, target of Rs 146
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target of Rs 1,400
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 274
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target of Rs 1,810
Buy Prestige Estate with a stop loss of Rs 355, target of Rs 372
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 101 and target of Rs 95.8
Sell Engineers India with stop loss at Rs 104 and target of Rs 97
Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2,845 and target of Rs 2,935
Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 246 and target of Rs 253