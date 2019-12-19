App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises buying Asian Paint with stop loss at Rs 1,760 and target of Rs 1,820.

The Indian market extended its gains for the second consecutive day in the light of steady global cues on December 18.

Both Sensex and Nifty surged to new record highs and closed with gains of 0.5 percent each at 41,559 and 12,222, respectively.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell over 2 percent while Nifty Media pack closed 0.34 percent lower, rest of all sectoral indices ended with gains.

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,279 and target of Rs 1,320

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 334 and target of Rs 348

Sell Gail India with stop loss of Rs 119.5 and target of Rs 113

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 148 and target of Rs 160

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 142, target of Rs 146

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target of Rs 1,400

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 274

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target of Rs 1,810

Buy Prestige Estate with a stop loss of Rs 355, target of Rs 372

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 101 and target of Rs 95.8

Sell Engineers India with stop loss at Rs 104 and target of Rs 97

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2,845 and target of Rs 2,935

Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 246 and target of Rs 253

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:37 am

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

