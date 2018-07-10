Stocks in the news: HCL Technologies, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Dish TV, SRF, Capital First

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: TCS, IndusInd Bank, Prakash Industries, Kore Foods

Ex-Split: Otco International - Rs 10 to Rs 2

Ex-Bonus: City Union Bank 1:10

HCL Technologies: Company to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares of company on July 12

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar EGM on August 4 to consider sale of Lalitpur Power Generation to Bajaj Energy

Dish TV: Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 27.9 crore against loss of Rs 11.7 crore (YoY).

L&T Infotech: The firm has approved allotment of 3.52 lakh shares under ESOP scheme

Karnataka Bank introduces cash@PoS facility

J&K Bank: The company held its annual general meeting on July 9, 2018.

Hindustan Copper: Sukhen Kumar Bandyopadhyay appointed as Director (Finance) in Hindustan Copper

Astral Poly Technik aprroved acquisition of 51% stake of Rex Polyextrusion by cash

SRF announces setting up of a polyester film and resin plant in Thailand

HDFC Bank: Company's Q1 loan book grows 22 percent to Rs 7.08 lakh crore, deposits growth at 20 percent

Shree Renuka Sugars - creditors of Brazil unit Renuka Vale do Ivai approves new recovery plan

PPAP Automative started commercial production from its newly setup Gujarat plant

Uttam Galva Steel June qtr net loss widens to Rs 366 cr

PNC Infratech received two EPC packages of Purvanchal expressway project for Rs 2520 crore

SRF to set up new plant in Thailand at Rs 410 cr cost

Network18 appoints Rahul Joshi as MD

TV18 Broadcast approved appointment of Jyoti Deshpande as non-executive director and also decided to appoint Rahul Joshi as managing director after necessary approvals

HUBTOWN board meeting on July 12 to consider augmenting long-term fund requirements of the company including by way of issue of securities and other means

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic malaria drug

Capital First plans to raise up to Rs 100 cr via debt

Lodha Developers gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 5,500-cr IPO

Va Tech Wabag board gives nod to raise funds

Gayatri Projects declared as L-1 bidder for development of Purvanchal expressway project (Package-I) value at Rs 1483 crore and Package-II value at Rs1276 crore

Sadbhav Infra received Rs 2749.9 million toll revenue from 10 operational SPVs in Q1FY19

Ceat to make passenger car, 2-wheeler tyres at TN plant

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.