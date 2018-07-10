Stocks in the news: HCL Technologies, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Dish TV, SRF, Capital First

HCL Technologies | TCS | IndusInd Bank | Dish TV and HDFC Bank are stocks, which are in news today
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Results Today: TCS, IndusInd Bank, Prakash Industries, Kore Foods
Ex-Split: Otco International - Rs 10 to Rs 2
Ex-Bonus: City Union Bank 1:10
HCL Technologies: Company to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares of company on July 12
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar EGM on August 4 to consider sale of Lalitpur Power Generation to Bajaj Energy
Dish TV: Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 27.9 crore against loss of Rs 11.7 crore (YoY).
L&T Infotech: The firm has approved allotment of 3.52 lakh shares under ESOP scheme
Karnataka Bank introduces cash@PoS facility
J&K Bank: The company held its annual general meeting on July 9, 2018.
Hindustan Copper: Sukhen Kumar Bandyopadhyay appointed as Director (Finance) in Hindustan Copper
Astral Poly Technik aprroved acquisition of 51% stake of Rex Polyextrusion by cash
SRF announces setting up of a polyester film and resin plant in Thailand
HDFC Bank: Company's Q1 loan book grows 22 percent to Rs 7.08 lakh crore, deposits growth at 20 percent
Shree Renuka Sugars - creditors of Brazil unit Renuka Vale do Ivai approves new recovery plan
PPAP Automative started commercial production from its newly setup Gujarat plant
Uttam Galva Steel June qtr net loss widens to Rs 366 cr
PNC Infratech received two EPC packages of Purvanchal expressway project for Rs 2520 crore
SRF to set up new plant in Thailand at Rs 410 cr cost
Network18 appoints Rahul Joshi as MD
TV18 Broadcast approved appointment of Jyoti Deshpande as non-executive director and also decided to appoint Rahul Joshi as managing director after necessary approvals
HUBTOWN board meeting on July 12 to consider augmenting long-term fund requirements of the company including by way of issue of securities and other means
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic malaria drug
Capital First plans to raise up to Rs 100 cr via debt
Lodha Developers gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 5,500-cr IPO
Va Tech Wabag board gives nod to raise funds
Gayatri Projects declared as L-1 bidder for development of Purvanchal expressway project (Package-I) value at Rs 1483 crore and Package-II value at Rs1276 crore
Sadbhav Infra received Rs 2749.9 million toll revenue from 10 operational SPVs in Q1FY19
Ceat to make passenger car, 2-wheeler tyres at TN plantDisclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.