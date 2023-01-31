English
    Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

    Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on the back of positive vibes from the markets abroad and supportive macro predictions. Among stocks, Coal India, Sun Pharma and L&T will be in focus as market goes into trade

    Sandip Das
    January 31, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST
    The key support level for the Nifty is seen at 17,472, followed by 17,400, and 17,284.

    The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 58 points.

    The BSE Sensex climbed 170 points to 59,500, while the Nifty50 rose 45 points to 17,649 on Monday and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with upper and lower shadows indicating high volatility in the market. The index has defended 50 WEMA (17,400) as well as 200 DEMA (17,550), which can be crucial support going forward.

    As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is seen at 17,472, followed by 17,400, and 17,284. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,704, followed by 17,776 and 17,892.

