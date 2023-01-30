English
    Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises' FPO

    IHC, one of Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed companies, was an investor in Adani Enterprises' share offering's anchor book as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
    Adani Enterprises' FPO has managed to garner bids for 1.39 million shares against its offer size of 45.5 million shares, representing a 3 percent subscription so far on January 30, the second day of the sale.

    Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) on January 30 disclosed that it will invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises' ongoing Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) via its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited.

    IHC, one of Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed companies, was an investor in Adani Enterprises' share offering's anchor book as well.

    "Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises Ltd; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders," said Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer, IHC.

    The transaction will be subject to the completion of all necessary procedures post all the regulatory approvals are obtained, the company said in a statement.