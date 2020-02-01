Slideshow | Biggest winners and losers of Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-2021 in parliament and here are the stocks which gained/lost the most post Budget announcement: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Indian market fell sharply on Budget Day, February 1, with both Nifty and Sensex falling 2.5 percent, each, making it the worst single-day fall in nearly 5 years and also the biggest Budget-Day fall in last 10 Budget day sessions. Here are the biggest gainers and losers of the day: 2/11 Cigarette maker ITC registered a 7 percent fall after Finance Minister proposed raising excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes. The government proposed to hike excise duty up to 65 mm cigarettes to Rs 200/1000 unit. Following the announcement, ITC, which was trading in the green, fell sharply to hit its 52-week low. 3/11 Auto ancillary stock Motherson Sumi shed 4 percent after Sitharaman raised customs duty on auto, auto parts by up to 10 percent. 4/11 Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chambal Fertilisers declined up to 5 percent after the government pushed for the use of organic fertilisers in the Union Budget 2020. 5/11 Share of SBI and HDFC fell 5 percent each after the government increased deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. 6/11 Zeal Aqua, Apex Frozen Foods and Waterbase rose 4-16 percent after the FM said the government will work towards expanding fish production capacity to 200 lakh tonnes. 7/11 IDBI Bank zoomed 10 percent after Sitharaman said the government will sell its stake in the bank. Government holds 47.11 percent and LIC held 51% stake in bank as of December 31, 2019. 8/11 Shares of HDFC Life, SBI Life and ICICI Prudential plummeted 6-10 percent after the FM did not make any announcement regarding tax exemption on specific policies. 9/11 Government has allocated Rs 6,000 crore for BharatNet program in FY21. HFCL, Sterlite Technologies, Vindhya Telelinks and Aksh Optifibre will remain in focus. 10/11 Nagarjuna Agritech rose 5 percent after FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is committed to double farmers' income by 2022 and proposed 16 action points to aid farmers. 11/11 Shakti Pumps rose 20 percent after the government said it will expand 'PM Kusum Scheme' to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps. "The farmers can make a living out of barren land using solar power," FM said in her Budget speech. First Published on Feb 1, 2020 06:16 pm