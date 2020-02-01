App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Biggest winners and losers of Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-2021 in parliament and here are the stocks which gained/lost the most post Budget announcement:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian market fell sharply on Budget Day, February 1, with both Nifty and Sensex falling 2.5 percent, each, making it the worst single-day fall in nearly 5 years and also the biggest Budget-Day fall in last 10 Budget day sessions. Here are the biggest gainers and losers of the day:

Cigarette maker ITC registered a 7 percent fall after Finance Minister proposed raising excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes. The government proposed to hike excise duty up to 65 mm cigarettes to Rs 200/1000 unit. Following the announcement, ITC, which was trading in the green, fell sharply to hit its 52-week low.

Auto Ancillary
Auto ancillary stock Motherson Sumi shed 4 percent after Sitharaman raised customs duty on auto, auto parts by up to 10 percent.

Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chambal Fertilisers declined up to 5 percent after the government pushed for the use of organic fertilisers in the Union Budget 2020.

Share of SBI and HDFC fell 5 percent each after the government increased deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier.

Zeal Aqua, Apex Frozen Foods and Waterbase rose 4-16 percent after the FM said the government will work towards expanding fish production capacity to 200 lakh tonnes.

IDBI Bank zoomed 10 percent after Sitharaman said the government will sell its stake in the bank. Government holds 47.11 percent and LIC held 51% stake in bank as of December 31, 2019.

Shares of HDFC Life, SBI Life and ICICI Prudential plummeted 6-10 percent after the FM did not make any announcement regarding tax exemption on specific policies.

Government has allocated Rs 6,000 crore for BharatNet program in FY21. HFCL, Sterlite Technologies, Vindhya Telelinks and Aksh Optifibre will remain in focus.

Nagarjuna Agritech rose 5 percent after FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is committed to double farmers' income by 2022 and proposed 16 action points to aid farmers.

Shakti Pumps rose 20 percent after the government said it will expand 'PM Kusum Scheme' to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps. "The farmers can make a living out of barren land using solar power," FM said in her Budget speech.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 06:16 pm

