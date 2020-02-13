App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold BHEL; target of Rs 47: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on BHEL with a target price of Rs 47 in its research report dated February 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on BHEL


BHEL's 3QFY20 results were lower than our and consensus estimates. Execution continues to be subdued with ~23% YoY decline in revenues, led by de-growth in both Power and Industry segment. Order inflow de-grew by 23% YoY due to muted ordering activity and overall stress in power sector. Current order backlog stands at Rs1.1trn and BHEL is L1 orders worth Rs130bn. While collectable debtors have gone down by ~10% to ~Rs143bn, total debtors (including deferred debtors) continues to be at elevated levels of Rs380bn as on 3QFY20. The company emphasized on strong focus on cash collection and execution going ahead. We have cut FY20/FY21E earnings by 15%/3% factoring weak 9MFY20 numbers and adverse macro environment (unfavorable payment terms, doubtful receivables and lower upfront advances).


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 25.5/9.9x FY20/21E. We remain structurally negative on the stock given its ballooning debt levels, concern receivables and weak fundamentals. Thus, we maintain Hold rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs47 (12x FY21E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #BHEL #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

