Canara Bank gains on board nod to Rs 7,500-crore fund-raising plan

Canara Bank’s board has approved a plan to raise Rs 7,500 crore in FY24.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Canara Bank shares were trading around 2 percent higher in the afternoon trade after its board of directors approved Rs 7,500-crore fund-raising plan for the current financial year.

Of the Rs 7,500 crore, Rs 3,500 crore will be raised through additional Tier I bonds and the remaining Rs 4,000 crore through Tier II bonds, the bank said in an exchange filing. The board met on June 28.

Additional Tier I (ATI) bonds are unsecured bonds with no pre-determined maturity rate and issued to raise long-term capital. These bonds typically carry a higher coupon but are considered risky instruments in the event of a bank collapse. Tier II bonds are perpetual in nature and used by banks for subordinate debt.

In FY23, the state-owned lender’s revenue grew 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 111,209 crore. Net profit grew 83 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,254 crore during the period. Canara Bank’s EBITDA margins increased 46 basis points to 26.07 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Also read Canara Bank shares decline 2% despite 90% surge in Q4 net profit

Canara Bank has given a guidance of 10.5 percent credit growth in FY24, MD-CEO Satyanarayana Raju said in an earnings call. In FY23, the bank’s credit growth was 16 percent.

Its Net Non-Performing Asset (NPA) fell 92 basis points year-on-year to 1.73 percent in FY23. The net NPS number was below the bank’s target of 2 percent.

At 2.02 pm, the share was trading at Rs 301.65 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.65 percent from the previous close. The stock has lost 11.53 percent this year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​