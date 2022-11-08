English
    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3140: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3140 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 08, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


    Sustenance of good demand momentum and improved footfalls in jewellery aided Titan’s consolidated revenues to grow by 18% (ex-bullion sales) to Rs. 8,567 crore with EBIDTA margins improving by 69 bps to 13.6% and PAT growing by 30% y-o-y to Rs. 835 crore. Jewellery business grew by 18% while watches business grew by 20% in Q2. Eyecare business registered muted sales growth of ~4%. Jewellery business revenues would grow at 20% with higher ticket-size sales, expansion in stores and market share gains; EBIT margins of the jewellery business to sustain at 12-13%. Watches business would see consistent double-digit growth with EBIT margins of 13-14% while eyecare business would deliver mid-teen margins. Stock is currently trading at 71.4x/61.3x its FY2023/24E earnings.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,140.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

