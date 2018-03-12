Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks & 2 sectors are in focus on March 12, 2018

IDFC Bank

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 55

The global research firm observed that five non-banks transitioned to banks in last 3 years, but growth of IDFC Bank has stayed weak. The bank is challenged as its loan growth trajectory has not accelerated. Going forward, it expects corporate book to continue to contract, along with slow build up in retail liability. In fact, retail liability build-up is a concern even after its merger with Capital First.

Coal India

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral

Nomura observed that the dividend for this fiscal at Rs 16.50 per share is broadly in line with the consensus. The total cash outgo due to the dividend is pegged at Rs 12,320 crore, while the government’s share of dividend will be Rs 10,120 crore. Nominal ‘final dividend’ cannot be ruled out this year, it said, adding that it has maintained earnings estimates for the stock.

ITC & USL

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy

The investment bank highlighted that there was no mention of cigarette & ENA taxation in GST meet, which provides an upside trigger. ITC remains a top pick in staples alongside HUL, Dabur, Nestle and GSK Consumer. Going forward, a reprieve for cigarette ind can trigger ITC’s P/E rerating in the interim.

Maruti Suzuki

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 10,000

Deutsche Bank observed that the stock has declined 10 percent YTD due to the overhang of potential negative surprises. Forex and raw materials pose a risk to margins, but the impact should be low, it feels. The company continues to be in a sweet spot in its model cycle, it said, adding that it has cut EPS forecastrs by 6-8 percent due to a reset in forex assumptions.

Gas

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA believes that the sector is on the cusp of a paradigm shift. Further, actions being taken for free-market pricing hub for domestic gas. It believes that bringing gas under GST a big idea that may materialise soon. The focus essentially lies on expanding city gas business. It expects free market gas pricing hub to be a reality in a year.

Metals

Brokerage: CLSA