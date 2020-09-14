172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mishra-dhatu-nigam-target-of-rs-281-icici-securities-2-5836371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mishra Dhatu Nigam: target of Rs 281: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Mishra Dhatu Nigam recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 281 in its research report dated September 14, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Mishra Dhatu Nigam


Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) has reported a decent topline performance in Q1FY21 at Rs1.14bn (down 14% YoY). The reduction in topline reflects 45 days of shutdown in Q1. There has been a meaningful compression in gross margins from the quarterly runrate of FY20 – perhaps due to order mix. Q1FY21 would have been defence heavy to result in gross margins declining from 91% to 64% YoY. Given the breakup in FY20-end orderbook, with ~80% of orderbook comprising of space orders – FY21 execution for Midhani will be space heavy. We have seen a new timeline for Chandrayan III – with lander and rover and no orbiter. Budget allocation across GoI ministries should expectantly come down in H2FY21 – defence, space irrespective.


Outlook


However, the relatively smaller size of the space budget may still allow it to see lower contraction. We maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 14, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Mishra Dhatu Nigam #Recommendations

