    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1407: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1407 in its research report date April 24, 2022.

    April 25, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on HCL Technologies


    Overall, the financial performance was below expectation due to weak seasonality in Product and Platform segment. The P&P segment declined by 24% QoQ affecting the overall growth. However, the IT services segment(contributing 73% to revenue) continues to deliver among industry leading growth at 5.2% QoQ in Q4FY22. We expect revenue growth to be more predictable and robust going ahead as IT services contribution rises in revenue mix. Deal booking remains strong and that offers strong growth visibility for FY23. We expect it to maintain 18% + EBIT margin for FY23 led by improving employing pyramid and positive operating leverage. Employee attrition should come in control over next few quarters. We expect revenue CAGR of 15.4% over FY22‐24E, with average EBIT margin of 19.7% Valuation remains attractive as it trades at PE of 16.4x on FY24E EPS.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,407/share at 21x on FY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:36 pm
