App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 750: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


Gulf Oil’s 4QFY20 adj. volumes declined ~13% YoY amidst the downturn in the auto industry and COVID-19 impact. However, we expect Gulf Oil to outperform the industry on the back of expansion of its distribution network and improving product/customer mix. The company is expected to gain market share in the PCMO segment as customers shift towards personal mobility. Maintain BUY.



Outlook


Our estimates our largely unchanged. We re-iterate BUY with a target price of Rs 750 @ 20x FY20 EPS. Key Risks: Delayed pick up in the DEO segment and increased competition in the PCMO segment.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.