Buy Clean Science and Technology; target of Rs 2020: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Clean Science and Technology has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2020 in its research report dated September 21, 2021.

September 02, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Clean Science and Technology


Clean Science and Technology Ltd. (CLEAN) incorporated in the year 2003, is an innovation driven specialty chemical manufacturer. Over the period, CLEAN has emerged as a global leader in its key products including MEHQ, BHA, Anisole and 4-MAP, besides in other key products including Guaiacol and DCC, it is amongst the largest player globally. The Company has a steady revenue growth and improved and healthy operating profitability over the three fiscals through 2021. The company achieved operating income of ₹5,120 million in fiscal 2021 against ₹4,190 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Enhanced capacities of key products such as mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ), guaiacol and butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and steady demand for these products supported revenue growth amid the pandemic in fiscal 2021.


Outlook


We initiate our coverage on the company with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹2,020 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Clean Science and Technology #Recommendations
first published: Sep 2, 2021 06:07 pm

