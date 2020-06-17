App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bhel; target of Rs 33: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bhel with a target price of Rs 33 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bhel


Bhel’s Q4FY20 revenues were at Rs 5049.3 crore with a significant fall of 51% YoY impacted by execution headwinds and Covid-19. It registered a loss of revenue of ~ Rs 4000 crore owing to Covid-19. On the segmental front, power segment revenues declined 61% to Rs 3174.7 crore YoY whereas industrial segment revenue declined 18% to Rs 1419 crore YoY. The company registered EBITDA loss of Rs 561.7 crore (vs. EBITDA of Rs 1395 crore in Q4FY19) YoY owing to lesser revenue booking and higher-than-expected operating expenses. Net loss came in at Rs 1534 crore (vs. net profit of Rs 682.7 crore in Q4FY19) owing to significant increase in interest expense (up 46%, YoY) and higher effective tax rate (due to deferred tax adjustment).



Outlook


Execution challenges and high level of receivables (Rs 36471 crore, down 5.5% vs. FY19) are key concerns and could hamper medium term growth prospects. However, transformation strategy to optimise operational cost and initiatives like utilisation of manufacturing facilities & industrial land are likely to help diversify in non-power business and aid long term revenue visibility. We revise our target price to Rs 33 (15x FY22EPS) and maintain our HOLD rating. Key risk: Power sector outlook and structural changes remain key concerns.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:03 am

tags #BHEL #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.