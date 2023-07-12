Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 3242: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We conducted channel check of eyecare players to evaluate key success factors such as a) price b) in-store experience, c) after-sales support and d) store presence. We conclude that Titan Eye Plus (TEP) clearly stands out with high customer ratings (4.9/5.0) and superior customer value. We believe that TEP has huge scope of growth, as only 33% of people in need of eyecare (600mn) are using specs as of now. TTAN has cracked the Eyecare model with a 5 pronged strategy which includes a) retail expansion (1000 stores by FY24), b) in-house manufacturing of both frames & lenses, c) superior customer experience d) product innovation (Titan EyeX, Titan Ultima & Clear SightZ) and e) cutting edge communication. We expect eyecare business to achieve sales of Rs10.5 with EBITDA of Rs2.4bn by FY25. Based on Lenskart valuation of USD4.5bn, Titan Eye+ could be worth Rs126/share (Rs120bn) in valuation. While we remain confident of steady growth in Jewellery and Watches, we believe emerging businesses of Titan Eye+, Wearables, Caratlane and Taneira will provide an icing on the cake.

Outlook

TTAN currently trades at 58.0x FY25E EPS with 19.9% EPS CAGR over FY23-25. We remain structurally positive but cut our rating from BUY to Accumulate post recent run up in stock price.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Titan Company - 12 -07 - 2023 - prabhu