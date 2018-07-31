App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 329: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 329 in its research report dated July 28, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICIBC reported loss contrary to expectations of profits (PLe: Rs15.5bn) mainly on treasury losses (even post IPru Life stake sale) and higher provisions (increase in NCLT provisions). Core PPOP was slightly better than our expectations mainly on benefit on staff opex retiral benefits. NIM was under pressure despite bank booking a large interest recognition from recovery. Positive was slippages of Rs40.36bn at multi quarter lows which has been from drill down list and existing addition to NPA (exchange fluctuation). Immediate risk remains of 2.4% of loans (excl. new disclosures) under BB & below BB book and from drill down and non-fund based exposures and hence slippages from corporate confined largely. Bank has also seen improving coverage ratios mainly on NCLT and likely to increase further on ageing.


Outlook


Valuations remain much attractive compared to peers but recent noise on corporate governance keep the upside capped. Retain Accumulate with revised TP of Rs329 (reduced from Rs338).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

