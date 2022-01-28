Accumulate Havells India; target of Rs 1381: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India

We change FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by -2.2%/ -2.3%/ 0.5% given 1) margin pressures due to input cost inflation 2) moderating near term demand due to inflation, omicron scare. HAVL negatively surprised on GRMs for consecutive quarters due to inability to pass on RM inflation as 3Q closed on a soft note. However, with not so severe 3rd wave, management remains optimistic on demand resilience & will initiate gradual price hikes in coming months, which in our view will enable sequential margin improvement.

Outlook

We expect HAVL to benefit from demand uptick in both Consumer & Industrial/Infra (25% of sales) portfolio given 1) Diverse product portfolio covering 70%+ of household electric sockets 2) Amongst top 3 players in most product categories (except Lloyd) 3) long runway for growth within current categories 4) Lloyd portfolio gaining traction & 5) focus on innovation & expansion of distribution reach. We estimate 17.9% earnings CAGR over FY21-24. Maintain Accumulate with DCF based TP of Rs1,381.

More Info on Trent

At 15:44 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,145.60, down Rs 0.15, or 0.01 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,174.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,136.40.

It was trading with volumes of 53,178 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,839 shares, an increase of 30.21 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.33 percent or Rs 39.50 at Rs 1,145.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 958.35 on 18 October, 2021 and 21 June, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.81 percent below its 52-week high and 19.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 71,749.28 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More