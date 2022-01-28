MARKET NEWS

    Accumulate Havells India; target of Rs 1381: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1381 in its research report dated January 21, 2022.

    January 28, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India


    We change FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by -2.2%/ -2.3%/ 0.5% given 1) margin pressures due to input cost inflation 2) moderating near term demand due to inflation, omicron scare. HAVL negatively surprised on GRMs for consecutive quarters due to inability to pass on RM inflation as 3Q closed on a soft note. However, with not so severe 3rd wave, management remains optimistic on demand resilience & will initiate gradual price hikes in coming months, which in our view will enable sequential margin improvement.


    Outlook


    We expect HAVL to benefit from demand uptick in both Consumer & Industrial/Infra (25% of sales) portfolio given 1) Diverse product portfolio covering 70%+ of household electric sockets 2) Amongst top 3 players in most product categories (except Lloyd) 3) long runway for growth within current categories 4) Lloyd portfolio gaining traction & 5) focus on innovation & expansion of distribution reach. We estimate 17.9% earnings CAGR over FY21-24. Maintain Accumulate with DCF based TP of Rs1,381.


    At 15:44 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,145.60, down Rs 0.15, or 0.01 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,174.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,136.40.

    It was trading with volumes of 53,178 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,839 shares, an increase of 30.21 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.33 percent or Rs 39.50 at Rs 1,145.75.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 958.35 on 18 October, 2021 and 21 June, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 23.81 percent below its 52-week high and 19.54 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 71,749.28 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 28, 2022 03:52 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.