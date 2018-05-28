Stocks in the news: Bank Of India, United Breweries, IDBI Bank, NTPC, BoB, Dr Reddy's Lab

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: Bank Of India, NTPC, NMDC, Oil India, Assam Company, BAG Films, Cox & Kings, Gravita India, HBL Power, Hathway Cable, Kwality, RCF, SJVN, Uflex

IDBI Bank approved divestment of part stake in IDBI Asset Management

Dr Reddy’s subsidiary company Promuis Pharma filed lawsuit for patent infringement in US court

Adani Enterprises sells 51% stake in Adani Chendipada Mining

DB Corp approved buyback proposal for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 312.80 crore

Punj Lloyd board meeting on May 30, 2018 to consider and approve a proposal to restructure the outstanding credit facilities

United Breweries: The firm launched AMSTEL Beer in its super premium strong beer category.

IDBI Bank: The Board has initiated divestment of partial stake in IDBI AMC to a strategic investor.

Jindal Saw: Neeraj Kumar reappointed as Group CEO and Wholetime Director of the company.

Torrent Pharma issues commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore

PNC Infratech declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for NHAI Project of Rs 1157 crore

Tech Mahindra reports Q4 profit beats estimates at Rs 1,222 crore

Sun Pharma Q4 profit up 7 percent YoY at Rs 1,309 crore, beats estimates

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Net loss At Rs 622.2 crore against profit of Rs 52.2 crore YoY.

Bank of Baroda: Q4 net loss at Rs 3,102 crore on jump in bad loan provisions

PC Jeweller Q4: Net profit at Rs 118.3 crore and revenue at Rs 2,103.2 crore

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Q4 loss at Rs 158 crore

Kalpataru Power Q4: Net profit at Rs 104.8 crore and revenue at Rs 1,931 crore

NALCO Q4 profit falls 4 percent to Rs 257 crore

Corporation Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs 1,838 crore as provisions surge

Divi’s Labs Q4 profit rises 0.89 percent at Rs 261 crore

DFM Foods approved the modernization of its first extrusion line at Ghaziabad facility

MEP Infrastructure Developers bags Rs 85 crore toll contract from NHAI

J&K Bank to consider the raising of capital by various means up to the tune of Rs 2000 crore during the FY 2018-2019, in the meeting on May 30, 2018