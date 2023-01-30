English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Tiger Global closes zero India startup deals in January for first time in 2 years

    Tiger Global turning cautious and going slow on investments suggest a painful period for startups in the country that thrive on private equity and venture capital funding.

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / January 30, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

    Tiger Global Management, one of the most prolific private market investors in India, did not invest in a single startup in the country in January 2023, indicating a worsening funding winter for the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

    This was the first time in two years that the firm has skipped investing in an Indian startup in a month. The last time this happened was in January 2021.

    tiger global 3001_001

    The New York-based hedge fund participated in nine funding rounds in India in January 2022, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol through Tracxn. Globally, it participated in two funding rounds in January 2023 – both outside India – against 49 in January 2022 and 17 in January 2021, the data showed.