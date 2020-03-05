Strata raises $1.5 million from SAIF and Mayfield

Commercial real estate investment platform Strata has raised $1.5 million in a seed round from SAIF Partners and Mayfield India. Along with them, Propstack and three other angel investors also participated in the round.

Strata aims to create investment opportunities in premium commercial properties for the aspirational middle-class Indians who primarily invested in low-yielding residential properties. The startup expects this market to grow into a $1 trillion space by 2030.

Strata, which is operational only in Bengaluru and Mumbai, hopes to double its team to over 45 members primarily to build technology and investor relations teams.

With 1,500 users and 150 active investors on the platform, the brand plans to expand to other metro cities and strengthen the tech stack.

"As a brand, we are focused on bringing in transparency and a data-driven approach to investments in real estate. Aiming to touch 250 Crores of AUM in this calendar year, we are creating India’s largest tech-enabled real-estate investment platform with our fractional investment model," said Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder, Strata.

Incorporated in May 2019, Strata works on the principle that investors investing in real estate end up making poor bets mainly due to lack of relevant expertise and unavailability of right data sets. The platform reduces the high capital requirement for investors and also ensure options for liquidity in this space.

"The alternate real estate asset class has been the playground for largely institutional investors. With Strata, individual investors can now access real estate investing without needing to invest large sums of money," said Subeer Monga, Principal, Mayfield India.