English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    School edtech unicorn LEAD promotes senior leadership

    The edtech unicorn in a statement said Gurani, in his new role, will also drive customer success and revenue generation at LEAD. Similarly, in his expanded mandate, Naik will lead supply chain and procurement excellence, in addition to leading financial operations at the firm.

    Mansi Verma
    October 11, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

    School Edtech unicorn LEAD on October 11 said that it has elevated Anupam Gurani, its chief marketing officer to the position of chief business and marketing officer. The company has also promoted Manoj Naik to chief finance and operations officer, from his position as the chief finance officer.

    The edtech unicorn in a statement said Gurani, in his new role, will also drive customer success and revenue generation at LEAD. Similarly, in his expanded mandate, Naik will lead supply chain and procurement functions, in addition to leading financial operations at the firm.

    Founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, the company started by running affordable schools and teaching middle-school students. LEAD now works on making classroom learning technology-enabled. This involves tracking teacher and student progress, managing school operations on the cloud, and providing digital resources to make learning more engaging.

    “Anupam and Manoj are leading our mission of bringing excellent education to every child. With their deep expertise and experience, I am sure they'll continue to contribute to leading in their elevated roles,” said Mehta, who is also the chief executive officer of LEAD.

    Gurani is a sales, marketing, and strategy professional, who has earlier led teams in organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Vodafone, Google, and Reckitt, across India and Southeast Asia.

    Close

    Related stories

    Naik on the other hand has over 30 years of experience leading finance, commercial, and technology operations in companies such as GE Capital, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, and Fullerton Securities, among others.

    In January, LEAD raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion, catapulting it to the coveted unicorn club of internet startups. LEAD raised the money from existing investors WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures.

    Earlier in April 2021, the company had raised $30 million from investors. LEAD is India's sixth edtech unicorn after Byju's, Vedantu, Unacademy, Eruditus, and UpGrad.

    Also Read: School edtech unicorn LEAD lets go of about 100 employees

    In the statement, LEAD said it aims to reach 60,000 schools and 25 million students by 2026. Currently, it works with over 3,500 schools across India, reaching over 1.4 million students.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Mansi Verma
    Tags: #Anupam Gurani #Edtech unicorn #LEAD School #Manoj Naik #promotes #smita deorah #Sumeet Mehta
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.