English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars at just 600 INR exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    School edtech unicorn LEAD undertakes another round of layoffs

    The startup had in August let go of about 100 employees after a performance review, which the company said was an annual exercise

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / January 11, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

    School edtech unicorn LEAD has carried out another round of layoffs months after letting go of about 100 employees. The sackings come days after the startup reported a net loss of Rs 397.1 crore for FY22, which widened over three-fold from the previous year.

    News publication Inc42 was the first to report that about 60 employees from the tech and product teams were asked to go.

    "If projects don't meet success criteria or don't fit our strategic roadmap, teams are either re-assigned or asked to seek other opportunities. This is a regular business activity and a normal churn of 1-2 percent in an organisation of 2,000 people," a LEAD spokesperson said. The statement was sent to Moneycontrol on January 10 but the company didn't share the number of people who were laid off in the latest round.

    In August 2022, LEAD sacked 100 employees after a performance review, which the unicorn said was a yearly exercise. Currently, the company has about 2,000 employees.

    With children returning to schools, LEAD's total revenue more than doubled to Rs 141.6 crore in FY22 from Rs 60.5 crore in FY21, the startup's filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed. The company's revenue from operations also more than doubled to Rs 133.2 crore in FY22.

    Related stories

    However, its total expenses grew to Rs 538.7 crore in FY22 from Rs 186.6 crore in the previous fiscal, with employee costs surging more than 2.5 times during the year which resulted in bigger losses.

    In a recent interview to Moneycontrol, LEAD’s co-founder and chief executive officer Sumeet Mehta said school edtech startups might see stunted growth, prioritising survival and stability over innovation.

    This also comes almost a year after the startup catapulted to the coveted unicorn club, raising $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion. On January 6, the company said it acquired learning company Pearson’s K-12 (kindergarten through standard 12) business in India.

    Founded by Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, LEAD runs a platform that tracks teacher and student progress, managing school operations on the cloud and providing digital resources to make learning more engaging. The company turned a unicorn in January 2022.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Edtech Layoffs #layoffs #lead #LEAD School #school edtech #smita deorah #startup layoffs #Sumeet Mehta #tech layoffs
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 10:20 am