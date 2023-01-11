School edtech platform LEAD raises Rs 160 crore in debt capital, a day after layoffs

(Representative image)

School edtech platform LEAD has raised Rs 160 crore (about $20 million) in debt capital from venture debt firms and banks, a day after laying off about 1-2 percent of its 2,000 employees.

The new funding round was a mix of long-term debt capital from venture debt firms Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures and working capital finance from banks such as Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, the company said in a statement on January 11. LEAD plans to use the funding for financing the company's organic and inorganic growth, the company said.

Last week, LEAD acquired learning company Pearson’s K-12 (kindergarten through standard 12) business in India and the company said it would fund the acquisition through new fundraising and internal accruals. However, the company did not disclose anything on the new fundraise then.

LEAD's debt fundraise comes at a time when many direct-to-consumer edtech companies in the country are struggling to raise equity funding amid a slowdown in venture capital and private equity investments. Edtech companies are thus looking to cut costs as they are expecting slower growth in the coming quarters.

“Traditionally, startups have had limited avenues for raising capital beyond equity. However, with our strong unit economics and a clear path to profitability, we have been able to attract non-dilutive, traditional capital from India’s biggest banks and largest venture debt funds, which is value accretive to our shareholders,” said Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of LEAD.

“LEAD is poised for 2X growth and this latest round of funding will help us fast-track our mission of providing high quality, integrated School Edtech solutions to over 60,000 schools across India by 2026,” Mehta added.

Founded by Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, LEAD runs a platform that tracks teacher and student progress, managing school operations on the cloud and providing digital resources to make learning more engaging. The company turned a unicorn in January 2022.