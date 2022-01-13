MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Edtech startup LEAD becomes third unicorn this year after raising $100 mn from existing investors

LEAD has also become India's sixth online education unicorn after Byju's, Vedantu, Unacademy, Eruditus and UpGrad.

M. Sriram
January 13, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

LEAD, which helps school classrooms use online learning tools, said on January 13 that it has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion, catapulting it to the coveted unicorn club of internet startups. 

 

Unicorn is a term for private companies valued at a billion dollars or more. LEAD raised the money from existing investors WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. 

 

The deal makes it India's third unicorn of the year after consumer brand Mamaearth and analytics firm Fractal. 

 

LEAD is also India's sixth online education unicorn after Byju's, Vedantu, Unacademy, Eruditus and UpGrad. 

 

Founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, LEAD works with more than 5,000 schools in Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond to make classroom learning technology-enabled. This involves tracking teacher and student progress, managing school operations on the cloud and providing digital resources to make learning more engaging. The company said it has a revenue run rate of $80 million. 


“A child spends six hours in school and only one hour in tuitions. Transforming schools, when done right, has massive potential to alter our country’s future. LEAD, with its integrated school system, has broken new ground in this direction," the founders said.

"We believe that in edtech, Saraswati precedes Lakshmi. Our intense focus has been on learning outcomes and life success of our students. And this has resulted in not only strong adoption and retention by schools but also interest from investors who value returns with real impact," they added. 

The deal also comes at a time when online education startups have agreed to be self-regulated under the Internet and Mobile Association of India, after policymakers expressed concern over aggressive sales practices and monopolistic tendencies of edtechs. 

Close

Related stories

M. Sriram
Tags: #lead #Startup #unicorn
first published: Jan 13, 2022 11:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.