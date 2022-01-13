Edtech startup LEAD becomes third unicorn this year after raising $100 mn from existing investors

LEAD, which helps school classrooms use online learning tools, said on January 13 that it has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion, catapulting it to the coveted unicorn club of internet startups.

Unicorn is a term for private companies valued at a billion dollars or more. LEAD raised the money from existing investors WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures.

The deal makes it India's third unicorn of the year after consumer brand Mamaearth and analytics firm Fractal.

LEAD is also India's sixth online education unicorn after Byju's, Vedantu, Unacademy, Eruditus and UpGrad.

Founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, LEAD works with more than 5,000 schools in Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond to make classroom learning technology-enabled. This involves tracking teacher and student progress, managing school operations on the cloud and providing digital resources to make learning more engaging. The company said it has a revenue run rate of $80 million.