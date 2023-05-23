Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona acquires sexual wellness brand Bleü in all-cash deal

Representative Image

The Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona acquired sexual wellness brand Bleü in an all-cash deal, coming less than two months after the content-to-commerce unicorn’s joint venture announcement with actor Akshay Kumar to venture into the men’s grooming segment.

The startups declined to disclose details on the deal size.

The Good Glamm Group had acquired a majority stake in the femtech startup Sirona in 2021. With Sirona’s new acquisition, it now forays into sexual wellness, in line with the femtech brand’s goal of offering an ecosystem of feminine care.

Interestingly, the founders of Sirona too are expected to exit the Good Glamm Group by next year, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

“We had raised Rs 100 crore in a strategic round from the Good Glamm Group and shall be using available funds for this transaction. We would in fact be using the content to commerce muscle of the group to fast-track growth for this brand,” Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder of Sirona told Moneycontrol.

Bajaj added in a statement, “With this acquisition, we add India’s first vegan condoms to our portfolio. Condoms have traditionally been targeted toward men. However, Bleü condoms talk to women, which is what caught our attention.”

Sirona's current portfolio of products targets period care, intimate hygiene, and toilet hygiene. Last year, the startup had also entered the women’s safety segment with the acquisition of IMPOWER in an all-cash deal.

Bleü Condoms was founded by Komal Baldwa in 2019. With this acquisition, Sirona’s plan is to make Bleu a Rs 100 crore brand by 2025 contributing to 15-20 percent of the overall sales of Sirona.

Baldwa said, "This acquisition is a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to leverage Sirona's extensive expertise and resources to expand reach and impact."