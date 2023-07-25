Puravankara rebrands its luxury housing segment to Purva

Wholly-owned subsidiary Provident Housing will continue to cater to first-time buyers, while the brand Purva Land will focus on plotted developments across the company's upcoming launch pipeline.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara announced on July 25 that the company's luxury homes will now be marketed under the name Purva.

"With this brand refresh, we are reinforcing our dedication to being an integral part of every homebuyer's journey—from selecting their dream home, through the construction journey to cherishing every moment of living in the Purva community," Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited, said.

The company also unveiled a new vision statement—"To create a sustainable world for people to live their dreams"—which underscores Purvankara's commitment to environmental, social and governance principles, it said.

Puravankara more than doubled sales to Rs 1,126 crore in the first quarter of FY24 from Rs 513 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing on July 6. The sales were the company’s highest for any quarter.

Puravankara has already built 4 million square feet (msf) and will complete 2 msf by the end of the current financial year. It will add 14 msf in FY24 across Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Pune and Mumbai, it said.