Puravankara more than doubles sales to Rs 1,126 crore in Q1 of FY24

The company said it launched Purva Raagam in Chennai in the last quarter with a development potential of 0.77 msf.

Puravankara more than doubled sales to Rs 1,126 crore in the first quarter of FY24 from Rs 513 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing on July 6. The sales were the company’s highest for any quarter.

The Bengaluru-based developer had a sales share of 69 percent, while Provident Housing, a fully owned subsidiary that caters to mid-income buyers, held the remainder, chief executive officer Abhishek Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

Customer collections from the real estate business increased 52 percent to Rs 696 crore from Rs 458 crore a year ago and rose 5 percent from the previous quarter (Q4 of FY23), the company said.

Customer collection refers to the actual payment received by the company from the buyers for the property sold. ​

Puravankara sold 1.36 million square feet (msf) in Q1 of FY24, up 97 percent year on year and 12 percent quarter on quarter.

Out of 14 msf of development the company plans to add in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Pune and Mumbai, about 7 msf will be by Provident Housing, with an average realisation of Rs 7,000-7,500 per square foot, about 3.4 msf will be by Puravankara, with an average realisation of Rs 8,850 per sq. ft, and 3.5 msf will be from plotted development, Kapoor said.

The company’s average price realisation increased 11 percent to Rs 8,277 per sq. ft in the first quarter from Rs 7,436 per sq ft last year, it said.

"With a strong pipeline of new launches, we are confident that we will continue to drive our pre-sales growth momentum," Kapoor said.

Puravankara plans to develop 20 msf of residential property with a revenue potential of Rs 15,000 crore by the end of the next financial year.