Noida Authority e-auctions 16 industrial plots for over Rs 87 crore, to attract investment of Rs 150 crore

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting a meeting with stakeholders earlier this year.

The Noida Authority has e-auctioned 16 industrial plots for over Rs 87 crore, which is approximately 145 percent above the base price of these plots, the Authority said in a statement on March 6.

The authority aims an investment of Rs 150 crore though these land allotments.

These plots, located in four different sectors, have a total area of over 16,000 square metre.

According to the statement, there were five participants in the e-auction— Richaco Exports Private Limited, Ilife Medical Devices Private Limited, ANC Knit Craft, Careins Medicos Private Limited and Pleine Line Beauty Products LLP.

They plan to set up industries on these plots and will give employment to over 2,000 people, the Authority noted.

The reserve price for these industrial plots was Rs 35.84 crore. The e-auction received encouraging response from the bidders and bids worth Rs 87.64 crore were received during the auction.

“Hence, the authority will get Rs 51 crore more revenue than the prescribed amount, which is 145 percent of the reserve price,” according to its statement.

These industrial plots are located in sectors 8, 80, 158 and 164.

The scheme for allotment of these industrial plots was launched by the Authority on January 13, 2023. The last date of registration was February 3, while the deadline for the final submission of documents was February 5, 2023.

The deadline was extended twice because of tepid response from the bidders.