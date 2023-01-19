Noida Authority plans to auction 17 industrial plots in February

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting a meeting with stakeholders earlier this year.

The Noida Authority plans to auction 17 industrial plots in sectors 8, 80, 158 and 164 in February, officials privy to the development said.

“The scheme for allotment of the 17 industrial plots was launched by the Authority on January 13, 2023. The last date of registration is February 3, while the deadline for the final submission of documents is February 5, 2023. We are hopeful that we will get a good response from buyers,” an official of the Noida Authority told Moneycontrol.

Eight plots are located in Sector 80, six in Sector 164, two in Sector 8 and one in Sector 158.

The plots on offer measure between 204 square metres (sq m) and 4,035 sq m. There are two plots with an area of 204 sq m, two of 450 sq m, six plots of 500 sq m, and four of 1,000 sq m. There are also three plots with areas of 1,950 sq m, 4,000 sq m, and 4,035 sq m, the official said.

The reserve price is Rs 88.34 lakh for the 204 sq m plot, Rs 96.48 lakh for the 450 sq m plot, Rs 1.09 crore for the 500 sq m plot, Rs 1.86 crore for the 1,000 sq m plot, Rs 4.08 crore for the 1,950 sq m plot and Rs 7.65 crore for the plots with an area of over 4,000 sq. m.

The Authority officials said buyers must register on the portal https://property.etender.sbi and deposit a non-refundable and non-adjustable processing fee of Rs 20,000 excluding GST, separately against each plot by 5 pm on February 3 to participate in the e-auction.

The plots will be awarded on an “as is where is” basis.

The Noida Authority had put up 18 industrial plots for sale in December but had to extend the deadline twice after a poor response.

However, seven of the 18 plots were e-auctioned on January 16 for Rs 63.6 crore. The remaining plots received fewer than three applications and have been given a rollover again.

Rules require at least three applications should be received against each plot for the process to move to the next stage of bidding.

“We will better publicise the scheme so that it receives a good response. The deadline may be extended if required. We are hopeful that more eligible buyers will show interest in this scheme,” the official said.