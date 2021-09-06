Gauri Khan designs show house for Lodha Group’s Trump Tower in Worli

Mumbai-based real estate developer Lodha Group has collaborated with leading interior designer Gauri Khan for designing a show house for its exclusive residences at the Trump Tower in Worli, Mumbai.

For the first time in South Mumbai, Gauri Khan has created a bespoke living experience for luxury connoisseurs with her exclusive designs, Lodha Group said in a statement.

The size of the apartment is 2,800 sq ft and the price is on request.

The apartment has been conceptualized with the use of antique mirrors enhanced with sweeping chandeliers, a bookshelf acts as an accent point complimenting the walls done in white wallpaper and shattered glass has been used as a design element in one of the bathrooms, the company said.

"The Trump brand represents the highest levels of excellence and luxury across the globe. It was only fitting to collaborate with Lodha which understands and values the concept of high design. My designs are modern, chic and elegant, and align perfectly with the contemporary facade of the Trump tower. Together we've created an abode that will set the gold standard of luxury living in the country," said Gauri Khan.

“The collaboration brings a seamless blend of Gauri Khan’s embellished modern designs coupled with the contemporary architecture of the Trump Tower. Through this collaboration, we look to deliver the Gold Standard in luxury living for Mumbai’s glitterati, enhancing the unparalleled experience that comes with a Trump branded property,” said Vinti Lodha, Advisor, Lodha Luxury.