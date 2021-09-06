MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Gauri Khan designs show house for Lodha Group’s Trump Tower in Worli

For the first time in South Mumbai, Gauri Khan has created a bespoke living experience for luxury connoisseurs with her exclusive designs, Lodha Group said in a statement.

Mumbai-based real estate developer Lodha Group has collaborated with leading interior designer Gauri Khan for designing a show house for its exclusive residences at the Trump Tower in Worli, Mumbai.

For the first time in South Mumbai, Gauri Khan has created a bespoke living experience for luxury connoisseurs with her exclusive designs, Lodha Group said in a statement.

The size of the apartment is 2,800 sq ft and the price is on request.

The apartment has been conceptualized with the use of antique mirrors enhanced with sweeping chandeliers, a bookshelf acts as an accent point complimenting the walls done in white wallpaper and shattered glass has been used as a design element in one of the bathrooms, the company said.

Also Read: Developers woo homebuyers with revamped sample flats in posh ready-to-move-in real estate projects

Close

Related stories

"The Trump brand represents the highest levels of excellence and luxury across the globe. It was only fitting to collaborate with Lodha which understands and values the concept of high design. My designs are modern, chic and elegant, and align perfectly with the contemporary facade of the Trump tower. Together we've created an abode that will set the gold standard of luxury living in the country," said Gauri Khan.

“The collaboration brings a seamless blend of Gauri Khan’s embellished modern designs coupled with the contemporary architecture of the Trump Tower. Through this collaboration, we look to deliver the Gold Standard in luxury living for Mumbai’s glitterati, enhancing the unparalleled experience that comes with a Trump branded property,” said Vinti Lodha, Advisor, Lodha Luxury.
Tags: #Gauri Khan #Lodha Group #Real Estate #Trump Tower #Worli
first published: Sep 6, 2021 07:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.