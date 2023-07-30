Bollywood film producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore

The documents were signed by Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Prem Vijan. (Image Source: Wikipedia)

Bollywood film producer and director Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, purchased apartments in a project by Rustomjee Group in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The apartment units, spread across an area of 9,000 sq ft, are located on the 15th and 16th floors of Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai. The properties were registered on July 25, 2023, the Agreement for Sale showed.

The documents were signed by Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Prem Vijan. A stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crore was paid for the deal, the documents showed. The carpet area of the units is 7,791 sq. ft.

Vijan has produced critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Bhediya.

Moneycontrol is awaiting responses to email queries sent to both Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Vijan. The developer has refused to comment.

Of late, luxury property deals have been gaining traction across cities. A recent report by Knight Frank showed that India’s ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) population — those with a net worth over $30 million — is estimated to shoot up by 58.4 percent in the next five years, from 12,069 in 2022 to 19,119 individuals in 2027. India’s billionaire population is expected to go up from 161 in 2022 to 195 in 2027.

The premium residential market in the major cities saw a notable price appreciation in the range of 3 to 18 percent on average across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR in H1 of 2023 as compared to the year-ago period, according to a report by Savills India, a global property consulting firm.

Recently, Macrotech Developers, which uses the Lodha brand after its founder Mangal Lodha, has sold two apartments in its luxury Lodha Malabar on Walkeshwar Road at Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s ritziest areas, for Rs 109 crore to the directors of Kandoi Fabrics, a company that is into manufacturing and exporting packaging fabrics and bags.

