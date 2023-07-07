Kartik Aaryan buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore, documents accessed from IndexTap.com showed.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore was paid on the deal, the Transfer Deed showed.

The documents were registered on June 30, 2023.

The apartment is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, Presidency CHSL, Juhu, Mumbai. The size of the apartment is 1,916 square feet (sq ft).

A message sent to the actor’s WhatsApp number listed in the registered document did not elicit a response.

Kartik made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

His mother, Mala Tiwari, rented an apartment of 3,681 sq ft from Shahid Kapoor, also an actor, in January 2023. The apartment came with a rent of Rs 7.5 lakh per month and a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh for 36 months.

In April, Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore, property registration documents showed. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 sq ft and comes with four reserved car parking spots.