Kajol Devgan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 16.5 crore

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore, property registration documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and comes with four reserved car parking spots, it showed.

The sale deed was registered on April 13, 2023, and the seller is Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

A stamp duty of about Rs 99 lakh was paid by the buyer, the documents showed.

The apartment is located in the Juhu Acropolis building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

An email has been sent to her husband, fellow-actor Ajay Devgn.

Last year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West in Mumbai for Rs 118.9 crore.

In 2021, Ajay Devgn bought a bungalow spread across 474.4 square metres at Juhu in Mumbai for Rs 47.5 crore for which he has also taken a loan of Rs 18.75 crore.