Bollywood star Ajay Devgn buys bungalow in Juhu for Rs 47.5 crore; takes a loan of Rs 18.75 crore

The actor has already taken possession of the bungalow and even begun renovation work to “redevelop” the property (File Image of Ajay Devgn)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Golmaal 3 and Singham fame, has bought a bungalow spread across 474.4 sq.m in Juhu for Rs 47.5 crore for which he has also taken a loan of Rs 18.75 crore, documents made available by Zapkey.com, reveal.

Moneycontrol has a copy of the transfer deed.

The plot is part of the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu which transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal Virendra Devgn alias Ajay Devgn on May 7. The seller of the bungalow is Bhavesh Balkrishna Walia.

The actor currently resides in Shiv Shakti Bungalow located close to this property.

The bungalow size is 474.4 sq.m and has a constructed area of around 6500 sq ft carpet.

The bungalow was bought on December 29, 2020 and the loan was taken on April 27, 2021, the documents said.

The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.37 crore on the deal. This is a transfer deed document and not a sale, the documents indicated.

A response to a message sent to Devgn on the transaction is awaited.

Devgn shares the neighbourhood with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra and Hrithik Roshan. He joins a host of other Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan who also invested in prime properties amid the coronavirus pandemic.