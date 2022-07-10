Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex in Mumbai for Rs 119 crore

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West for Rs 119 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

The company, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought one apartment each on the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floor in a building called Sagar Resham, Bandstand, Bandra West, the documents showed.

The seller is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP, they showed.

Designated partners of Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP are Sagar Dewan and Amit Amarlal Nagpal.

The property was registered on July 8.

The agreement Value of the property is Rs 118.94 crore and the stamp duty paid by them is Rs 7.13 crore.

The carpet area of the property is 11,266 sq. ft and the terrace area is 1,300 sq. ft. The property comes with 19 car parking.

There was no response from either Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani or Sagar Dewan.

“Bandra-Juhu belt has been the favorite among tinsel town. Therefore, we are not surprised by this transaction. The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, residing in the vicinity. This deal was concluded at just over a ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. rate, as the property, comes along with a spacious terrace and several car parks further augmenting the luxury deal,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & co-founder, CRE Matrix & Indextap.

“We, at Indextap, foresee many more such high-end property deals being in the works and the luxury residential market to continue to perform well, despite fear of possible global recession,” he said.

In September 2021, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh had bought a second home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Siddharth Jain, director of INOX Leisure, March 2022, had bought a quadruplex flat in Worli, one of Mumbai’s upscale areas, for Rs 144 crore. The unit was an amalgamation of flats on the 42nd, 43rd, 44th, and 46th floors in Raheja Legend on Dr. Annie Besant road.