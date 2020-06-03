App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB lowers rates on savings account deposits by 50 bps

The rate of interest on savings fund deposit has been reduced with effect from July 1, 2020, Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Following industry peers, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday announced to lower interest rate on savings account deposits by 0.50 percentage point, effective July 1. For deposits up to Rs 50 lakh, the new interest rate will be 3 per cent, down by 0.50 per cent from 3.50 per cent.

Deposits of Rs 50 lakh and above will earn interest of 3.25 per cent as against 3.75 per cent currently.

The rate of interest on savings fund deposit has been reduced with effect from July 1, 2020, Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.

Close

"Interest shall be paid on a daily product basis at the rate of 3 per cent per annum in accounts where the end-of-day balance is up to Rs 50 lakh and at the rate of 3.25 per cent per annum in accounts where the end-of-day balance is above Rs 50 lakh. Interest shall be credited at end of each quarter i.e. February, May, August and November," PNB said.

related news

The trimming of interest rate on deposits follows industry peers such as country's largest lender SBI, followed by Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Banks currently have sufficient liquidity, while the demand remains weak due to lockdown situation induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

This has pressured the core interest income as less demand has created a mismatch between interest earned on loans and interest outgo on savings deposits.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:51 pm

tags #Business #India #Punjab National Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.