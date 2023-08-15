PM Modi's 10th Independence Day Speech Highlights | Inflation, fight against corruption and more

PM Modi donned a Bandhani print turban from the poll-bound Rajasthan as he delivered his 90-minutes long speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to showcase India's unparalleled growth in his 2024 Independence Day speech. His vows exuded confidence of winning the elections scheduled next year.

In his tenth Independence Day speech, the last before the Lok Sabha polls, Modi highlighted the social, economic and pro-poor policies implemented during his nine years of rule, saying his pledge to growth would be sustained after securing a third term. The PM promised to present a New India to his countrymen in the next five years.

He pledged for a decisive battle against corruption and nepotism, stressing on the need for strengthening “probity, transparency and impartiality” for making India a developed economy by 2047.

Time to end appeasement, corruption, dynastic politics: PM Modi

PM Modi declared that the malaise of dynastic politics will never fortify India’s democracy. The mantra of dynastic parties is “of the family, by the family, and for the family”, he said, emphasising that the agenda of such individuals revolves solely around their party and the family.

Vows to curb inflation

PM Modi said that his government was working to mitigate the impact of rising food prices on the citizens, as retail inflation in July spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent.

World's 3rd largest startup ecosystem

PM Modi said the policies of the government are providing support to the youth of the country and their strength has helped India become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

'Will address nation from Red Fort next year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.

Amazing scale of Covid vaccination

The administration of 200 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines was possible only because of anganwadi, ASHA and health workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that the entire world was amazed at the scale of India's vaccination programme.

Vishwakarma Yojana for OBCs

PM Modi announced the Vishwakarma Yojana with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore for people belonging to Other Backward Castes (OBC). The scheme seeks to help workers from the OBC community such as barbers, tanners, and blacksmiths.

'India will not stop now'

PM Modi laid down the marker urging citizens not to let go of the opportunity to march on the path to development and have faith in the country’s capabilities as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15.

Bets on middle class beyond metros to power next growth phase

On August 15, 2023, delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his ‘guarantee’ of India breaking into the club of the ‘top three economies of the world’ in the next five years.

Peace only way to resolve Manipur crisis

PM Modi said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

