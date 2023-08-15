Independence Day 2023: Time to end appeasement, corruption, dynastic politics, says PM Modi

Politics of appeasement have caused great loss to social justice: PM Modi

In his Independence Day address to the nation from from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the malaise of dynastic politics will never fortify India’s democracy.

The mantra of dynastic parties is “of the family, by the family, and for the family”, said Modi, emphasising that the agenda of such individuals revolves solely around their party and the family.

“Dynasts are adversaries of talent. They belittle abilities and reject proponents. Eradicating dynastic politics is imperative for bolstering democracy,” he said.

Modi added that every citizen in the country should be entitled to their rights and social justice, asserting that appeasement has impacted social justice detrimentally.

“The parties endorsing appeasement politics have exploited social justice, evident in their government schemes. Both appeasement and corruption stand as formidable obstacles to development.”

Sharing his vision of India’s centenary Independence anniversary in 2047, the prime minister underscored the importance of not tolerating corruption, claiming that his government has genuinely fought against it with integrity and dedication.

“Our government has confiscated ill-gotten wealth amassed by corrupt individuals and this amount is 20 times greater than what previous regimes had achieved. The substantial number of submitted charge-sheets indicates stringent provisions in place,” said PM Modi.

Addressing people as Parvivaarjan (family members), Modi asserted that actions have been taken against those who misappropriated people’s earnings, acknowledging that this might be one reason for people’s discontent.

He stressed that it’s the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that future generations do not endure hardships. He called for a strong and steadfast nation, in line with the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters. “In 2014, you placed your trust in me, and I have worked diligently to reform, perform, and transform,” Modi said.