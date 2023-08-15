Independence Day 2023: India will not stop now and we shouldn't doubt our capabilities, says PM Modi

PM Modi begins I-Day speech by addressing people of India as his 'family members'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the marker urging citizens not to let go of the opportunity to march on the path to development and have faith in the country’s capabilities as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi on India’s 77 Independence Day on August 15.

“…I see that there is an opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1,000 years…," the Prime Minister, who sported a colourful bandhani turban, said.

“Global experts are saying India will not stop now, all rating agencies are lauding the country. The ball is in our court and we should not let go of opportunity; no ifs and buts in anyone's mind about India's capabilities," Modi said in his tenth Independence Day address.

Not just India but Indians were changing the world as well. “In shaping a changing world, Indian people's capabilities are evident. India's biggest capability is trust — people's trust in government, in the country's bright future and the world's trust in India," he said.

Extending Independence Day greetings to over 1.4 billion Indians, the Prime Minister, who faces elections in May 2024, said India was the world's biggest democracy.

“Today, we have demography, democracy, and diversity - these three together have the ability to realize the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity has the power to realize the dreams of the nation."

Hailing the contribution of the youth, Modi said those from tier 2 and 3 cities were making a lot of impact in various fields, including startups.

“Next few years will determine development for the next 1,000 years. World is technology-driven, with its talent in technology India will have new role and impact on global stage," he said.