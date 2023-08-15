Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces Vishwakarma Yojana for OBCs with Rs 15,000-cr corpus

Govt working to increase number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' from 10,000 to 25,000: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Vishwakarma Yojana with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore for people belonging to Other Backward Castes (OBC).

The scheme seeks to help workers from the OBC community such as barbers, tanners, and blacksmiths. The scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti next month with the objective to drive economic growth and social progress among individuals possessing traditional skills.

Addressing the nation in his Independence Day speech, Modi said that India will be among the top three economies in the next five years. “When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches. We stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” he said.

In a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", PM Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.