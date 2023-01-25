English
    More than 250 million Indians could have heath insurance policies by 2028

    The segment has the potential to grow into a $25 billion market in the next five years, on the back of COVID-led rise in awareness, product innovation and rising disposable income, the investment banking major’s research predicts

    Preeti Kulkarni
    January 25, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
    Retail health insurance market to touch close to $25 billion

    India’s health insurance segment could expand to cover 250 million individuals under retail and corporate health insurance policies over the next five years, a study conducted by Avendus Capital has said.

    In terms of size, the retail health insurance segment has the potential to become a $25 billion-market in the next five years. This figure does not include the government-driven health insurance schemes.

    Low penetration, coupled with COVID-induced rise in awareness, product innovation and rising disposable income are the key reasons why the investment banking firm expects the retail health segment to grow multifold.

    Also listen: Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings - how to buy an adequate health insurance cover