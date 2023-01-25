English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023-24 likely to extend coverage of Ayushman Bharat. Check details

    Budget expectations: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday, 1st February 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    Budget expectations: AB PM-JAY was launched in September 2018 to provide free health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to around 107.4 million poor

    Budget expectations: AB PM-JAY was launched in September 2018 to provide free health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to around 107.4 million poor

    Budget 2023-24 is likely to extend the coverage of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to the middle-class and senior citizens, according to reports. The wider coverage was proposed by the National Health Authority (NHA) and is aimed to benefit the non-poor segments of society who lack any health insurance.

    It is to be noted that AB PM-JAY was launched in September 2018 to provide free health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to around 107.4 million poor and vulnerable families and now covers over 140 million families comprising approximately 720 million individuals, protecting 60 per cent of the population.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday, 1st February 2023.

    An additional 250 million, or approximately 10 per cent, have some form of private health insurance, leaving about 400 million, or 30 per cent of the population, out of the ambit of any health scheme, according to a NITI Aayog report published in October 2021.