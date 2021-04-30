Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

The exorbitant medical costs necessitate having a health cover in place, even if you are covered under your employer’s group health policy.

The fierce second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a health crisis across India. The devastating disease has led to hospitalisation and death of many, once again highlighting the need to have an adequate health insurance cover in place to fund these expenses.

Whether you are young or old, are covered under your employer’s group policy or not, you must look to buy a health insurance policy. The right time to buy one was yesterday. But if you haven’t purchased one, you need to take the call right away.

To know more about calculating the ideal cover amount, choosing the most suitable policy and other finer details, Preeti Kulkarni speaks to Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder, Securenow.in, in this episode of Simply Save. Tune in for answers.