Axis Bank car loan: Eligibility, documentation, fees and charges etc

Axis Bank, formerly known as Unit Trust of India (UTI) Bank, offers attractive car loans at reasonable interest rates, irrespective of whether you are purchasing a new or a used car. As the third largest private-sector bank in India, after AXISand HDFC, Axis bank has several features and benefits that makes its car loan an attractive option if you're looking to buy your dream vehicle.

Axis Bank also ensures that the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that ensure that you don’t burn a hole in your pocket while you pay the stipulated amount every month.

Why choose a car loan from Axis Bank?

When you compare the interest rates offered by other banks versus Axis Bank, the interest rate is low. Furthermore, you don't need a guarantor. The loan application is a simple and transparent process, which can be paperless depending on your credit score.

Axis Bank car loans are available to both salaried and self-employed individuals, as well as Hindu Unified Families (HUFs), and Partnership Firms, LLPs, trusts, soceities and companies. Finally, Axis Bank offers special schemes for already existing customers.

Features and benefits of an Axis Bank Car Loan

Some of the features Axis Bank offers while providing you a car loan are as follows:

An Axis Bank car loan has several features and benefits

When it comes to a new car, you have the following features and benefits

- Get high value car loans: You can get a car loan starting at Rs 1 lakh and up to 100 per cent of on-road price for the next eight years

- You can get your loan at a rate of interest of 9.25 per cent

- You can calculate your car loan based on the ex-showroom price of the vehicle. Calculate your monthly outgoing with MoneyControl's car loan EMI calculator

When it comes to a used car, Axis Bank car loans offer the following features and benefits

- You can get up to 85 per cent funding of the valuation amount of the vehicle

- Interest rates for an Axis Bank car loan for a used vehicle can start at 15 per cent

Axis Bank car loan eligibility criteria

Minimum 21 years of age

Maximum 70 years of age at maturity (conditions apply)

Minimum Net Annual Salary of Rs. 2,40,000 p.a. for all approved car models

Income eligibility based on latest salary slip and Form 16

Minimum of 1 year continuous employment

Minimum 18 years of age

Maximum 75 years of age at loan maturity

Minimum Net Annual Business income of Rs. 1,80,000 p.a. for selected models and Rs. 2,00,000 p.a. for others

Income eligibility based on latest Income Tax Returns

Minimum 3 years of employment in the same line of business

Self-employed non-individuals who are eligible for a car loan

Minimum Net Annual Business income or Rs. 1,80,000 p.a. for selected models and Rs. 2,00,000 p.a. for others

Income eligibility based on latest 2 years Income Tax Returns and audited financials of 2 years along with computation of income

Minimum 3 years of employment in the same line of business

Customers with a vintage of 6 months

A minimum Average Quarterly Balance (AQB) as below:

An AQB of Rs. 1 Lakh for last 2 completed quarters. AQB requirement to be met for both the quarters

Maximum loan amount restricted to 3 times the AQB in the last 2 quarters

Customers who have a Salary A/c with Axis Bank since the past 3 months

Those who work with the following organisations:

Public Limited and Private Limited Companies

MNCs

Permanent employees of State / Central Government

Permanent employees of Public Sector Undertakings

Permanent employees of reputed schools / colleges

Minimum 21 years of age

Maximum 70 years of age at loan maturity

Minimum Net Annual Salary of Rs. 2,40,000 p.a.

Income eligibility base on latest salary slip and Form 16

Minimum 1 year of continuous employment

Documents required while applying for an AXIS BANK car loan

Your bank statement for past six months

Two passport-sized photographs

Proof of identity: any one of the following – passport, Aadhaar, voter id

Address proof: any one of the following – utility bills, ration card, Aadhaar card, passport

Latest salary slips

Form 16

Income Tax returns of the past two years

Your bank statement for the past six months

Two passport-sized photographs

Proof of identity – any one of the following – passport, Aadhaar, voter id

Proof of address – any one of the following – utility bills, ration card, Aadhaar card, passport

Registration certificate of your establishment

Form 16

Audited balance sheet

Income Tax returns for the past two years

Axis Car Loan fees and charges

1 Yr MCLR Spread over MCLR Effective ROI Reset Processing Fee Documentation Charges 8.70% 0.35%- 2.60% 9.05%-11.30% No Reset Rs. 3500 - Rs. 5500 Rs. 500

For Car Loans with tenure over 36 months

Effective ROI Processing Fee Documentation Charges 9.05%-11.30% Rs. 3500 – Rs. 5500 Rs. 500

Other charges

Sr. no Type Charges 1 Cheque Bounce / Instrument Return Charges Rs. 500 per instance 2 Cheque / Instrument Swap Charges Rs. 500 per instance 3 Duplicate Statement Issuance Charges Rs. 250 per instance 4 Duplicate Repayment Schedule Issuance Charges Rs. 250 per instance 5 Duplicate No Dues Certificate / NOC Rs. 500 per instance 6 Penal Interest 2% per month 7 Loan Cancellation / Re-booking Rs. 2,500 per instance 8 Foreclosure Charges 5% of the Principal Outstanding 9 Part Payment charges 5% of the Part Payment amount 10 Stamp Duty At actuals 11 Issuance of Credit Report Rs. 50 per instance 12 Documentation Charge Rs 500/ Instance 13 Registration Certification Collection Charge Rs 200/ Instance

- Axis Bank has a Pan-India tie-up with automobile dealersWhen it comes to credit score, the individual should have a CIBIL score of above 750. In case it is less than 750, chances are that you may not get the loan. However, in case you do, you may be required to pay a higher rate of interest.For self-employed individualsThe following table will give you the details regarding the fees and charges for an Axis Bank car loanAlthough Axis Bank offers 100 per cent of the on-road car price for a new car, there are still certain charges that are needed to be paid by you. Given below are the charges when you a apply for a new car loan from Axis Bank.

Do note that GST charges are not included in the above table.

Axis Bank Car Loan EMI Calculator

You can calculate the EMI you need to pay based on the following formula

EMI = [P x R x (1+R)^N]/[(1+R)^N-1];

where, P, R, and N are the variables, which means the EMI value will change every time you change any of the 3 variables.

What do the three variables mean?

P = Principal amount, which is the original amount lent to you by the bank. The greater your loan, higher the EMI you pay the bank

R = Rate of interest, which is the rate at which interest is charged on the principal loan amount. This value has a bearing on your EMI amount and it is important to compare rates of interest before opting for a loan

N = number of years for which the loan has been taken i.e tenure. Since the loan repayment is done every month, the tenure is calculated in months and not years. So, in case you have a 5-year period to pay off a loan, the tenure is 60 months.

When taking a loan to buy a car, one needs to know the amount of EMI one can afford. That would play a big role in selecting the car model and also deciding on the loan amount. To find out the EMI, you need to pay on a car loan, visit the Axis Bank website and go to the Axis Bank car loan EMI calculator. The Axis Bank car loan EMI calculator has sliders, which let you adjust the values. Here is how to calculate car loan EMI using the Axis Bank car loan calculator.

Step 1: Enter the loan amount either manually or use the slider bar.

Step 2: Input the interest rate.

Step3: Input the loan tenure (in months)

As soon as you put in these values, the calculator displays the EMI to you.

You can click on the calculate amortization button to get a monthly amortization schedule and also the total EMI payable.

As you select a longer tenure, the EMI goes down, but the total interest you pay goes up. For example, let us say you are availing a car loan of Rs 6 lakh at 9.5 per cent per annum interest rate and tenure of 3 years. The EMI will be Rs 16, 017 while you have to pay an interest of Rs 76,594. If you select a tenure of 5 years, the EMI drops to Rs 10,501, but the total interest payable is now Rs 1,30,056.

Checking your Axis Bank car loan application status

Tracking the online status of your car loan is a simple and quick procedure. All you need to do is visit the bank’s website, enter the type of loan you have applied for, the application number, and your date of birth into the ‘check application status’ page. Click on submit, and check the status of the loan application.

You can visit the AXIS Bank website

On the home screen, click on the ‘Personal’ icon

Here, click on the loan icon, following which you are asked the type of loan you want to check. Click on car loan

You can also visit this website

Here, click on credit card and loan application

Enter application id, your date of birth, and the alpha-numeric code

Once you are inside the page, you have in front of you, details of your loan application, and whether the loan has been accepted.

FAQs

What is the minimum about of car loan you can get?

In case you’re doing it offline, know that Axis Bank has an effective customer care centre that is accessible through the bank’s 24x7 call centre number.

Axis Bank offers car loans that start at Rs 1 lakh. While considering a loan amount, Axis Bank checks the following

- Your requirement and eligibility

- Your income

How long can you avail a car loan?

What are the vehicles financed by Axis Bank?

What is the processes followed after you apply for an Axis Bank car loan?

- Your repayment capacityYou can avail an Axis Bank car loan for as little as one year and a maximum of up to 8 years.Axis Bank offers Car Loan for most passenger cars, multi-utility vehicles and sports-utility vehicles that are available in India.

Once you submit your form along with the necessary documents, whcih include your identity proof, your address proof, your bank statements, and your salary slips, the bank will conduct the following steps

- Process and approve your loan

- Document your application

- Sanction your loan

- Disburse your loan

What is the security or collateral that you need to provide when you apply for a car loan from Axis Bank?

Can you sell the vehicle before repaying the loan?

Will you be charged in case you cancel your loan after it is approved?

How do you track your Axis Bank car loan?

Axis Bank conveys its decision within 30 working days. During this time, the bank may send a representative to your home and your workplace to cross-check your addressThe vehicle acts like a collateral and will be hypothecated to Axis Bank over the loan period. Besides this, there is no security or collateral required.You will need to acquire a No Objection Certificate from the bank before you consider any transaction with a potential buyer in case you want to sell the car. The NOC is provided after the loan is paid off or in case of foreclosureAxis Bank charges Rs 1,000 in case you cancel your loan. Besides this, you would be required to pay additional charges such as stamp duty, interest accumilation charges.

In case you want your account statement or interest certificate, you need to do the following things

- Call the Bank's call centre. Depending on the city you are in, you can call the following numbers

- Write to loans@axisbank.com from your registerd email id

What are the different ways of paying an EMI?

- Visit your nearest Axis Bank loan centre

You can repay your car loan in the following ways

- Standard Instruction: This is done if you have an account with Axis Bank. Your amount will be debited from the Axis Bank account every month

- Electronic Clearing Service (ECS): In case you have a non-Axis Bank account, and would like to have your EMIs debited, you can use this method

- Post-Dated Cheque: You can submit post-dated cheques (PDCs) from your Axis Bank account or a non-Axis Bank account and money will be debited from your account in a timely manner

How do you foreclose your car loan?

How do you remove the hypothecation from the registration certificate?

No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be given for your Regional Transport Office (RTO) and your Auto Insurance Company.

No Objection Certificate issued by Axis Bank.

Original Form 35.

What is the importance of a collateral in a loan?

What happens if I default on my EMI?

Is it important to have a good credit score while applying for a car loan?

Does a car loan have any tax benefit for the borrower?

What are the features that decide the interest rate for a car loan?

How do I update my mobile number or e-mail ID registered under my loan account?

What is a foreclosure report and how can I obtain the same?

A request letter

A self-attested copy of your PAN card/ passport/driver’s licence/Aadhaar/voter id

Original documents.

How can I Prepay my Car Loan?

Request letter signed by you

Copy of Self attested PAN Card of the customer (For cash payment above Rs.50, 000).

Vehicle Registration Certificate (R C Book Copy)

Mode of payment can be cash, cheque or demand draft payable at par favouring the bank. However, do note that mode of payment can be cash subject to regulatory limits.

Customer's Self attested sign proof - PAN card copy/ Aadhar Card copy/Passport Copy/Driving License Copy. Also carry the original set of documents for verification.



How can I obtain my un-banked PDC or Security cheques?