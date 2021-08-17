Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu signs brand endorsement deal with Amway

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, who brought home a silver medal, is attracting many endorsement deals after her win in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

After associating with Domino's, the athlete has now been brought on board by Amway, an FMCG direct selling company, as its brand ambassador for its Nutrilite range.

Through this association, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said that they will highlight women empowerment as over 60 percent of the company's direct sellers are women.

The brand has signed an annual deal with Mirabai Chanu.

“Mirabai Chanu's unmatched dedication to fitness and youth appeal resonates well with Nutrilite’s image. With Chanu as our brand ambassador, we are confident of further strengthening our connect with young consumers across the country,” said Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India.

The company recently launched Chyawanprash by Nutrilite and Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus, a targeted supplement in the food for special dietary usage (FSDU) segment.

With evolving consumer trends, the nutrition category has registered immense growth with Nutrilite contributing over 61 percent to the company’s business revenue.

The category is poised for strong growth with an increase in contribution to over 65 percent (CAGR of 10 percent) by 2024, which includes a significant contribution from the Nutrilite Traditional Herbal segment.

Brands that are focusing on fitness and nutrition are showing interest to associate with the Olympics winners.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Neerav Tomar, MD and CEO, IOS Sports, a sports marketing firm that manages portfolio of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, had said that Domino's which was the first brand to associate with Chanu was just the start point. "Long-term endorsement deal we have already done three of them for Mirabai Chanu," Tomar had said.

While Chanu is attracting brand deals, when it comes to endorsement fees the base is low especially compared to a star athlete like PV Sindhu who bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"If Sindhu on an average charges a crore, athletes like Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina, Rani Rampal, Manpreet Singh would fall in the range of Rs 15-20 lakh," sports marketer and founder of PLAY Sports, Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Darshan M had told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview.