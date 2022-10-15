English
    After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

    Full-cream milk price has been revised to Rs 63 per litre from Rs 61 per litre, while cow milk will be available at Rs 55 per litre against Rs 53 per litre now.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    PC: Mother Dairy

    Mother Dairy has increased prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from October 16 due to rise in input costs.

    Full-cream milk price has been revised to Rs 63 per litre from Rs 61 per litre, while cow milk will be available at Rs 55 per litre against Rs 53 per litre now.

    Prices have been increased for Delhi-NCR and some other markets in north India. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.

    ”The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3 per kg in the last two months alone, owing to multi-fold increase in varied input costs,” Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

    ”We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavour to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of full-cream and cow milk variants by Rs 2 per litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022,” the spokesperson said.

    In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The company had in mid-August also hiked milk prices in the Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per litre.
    PTI
    Tags: #Milk #Mother Dairy
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 06:48 pm
